Bigg Boss 13 Day 126 highlights: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, other contestants get last chance to defend themselves

In the Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 13, journalist Rajat Sharma entered the house to grill the contestants about the things which have irked fans the most during the season. As per reports, all remaining contestants were asked to sit in the 'kathgara,' and were given a last chance to defend themselves against the multiple allegations from audience members, in a similar setup to Sharma's India TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

Rashami Desai was the first to be called upon. The first allegation against her was she almost disappeared from the reality show after Arhaan Khan's eviction. She was also asked questions about her personal equation with Arhaan, and if she would like to continue her relationship with him, to which she answered by saying no.

Sharma later asked Rashami about her polar opposite reactions to Arhaan, by showing two separate clips of her — one which showed her reaction after learning of Arhaan's previous marriage and a child from it, and the other, which showed her proposing to him. Rashami replied by saying she had no idea about the marriage or the child, and she had realised she was being emotionally used.

When asked about her former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla, she replied saying Sidharth was a control freak, and has a habit of always taunting everyone.

Rajat also asked Rashami the one thing Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into this house but Rashami refused to answer that by saying, "It is very personal."

Asim Riaz was the next to be grilled. Among the questions asked to him, he was quizzed about his present status with Sidharth, who he referred to as his brother at the beginning of the show. Asim replied saying Sidharth would often provoke him, and that would lead to violent outbursts between the two.

Paras Chhabra was questioned about his equation with Mahira Sharma in the house, as well as how he would handle his girlfriend Akansha Puri, who is waiting outside the house.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

View this post on Instagram

BB Adalat mein aaj @rajatsharmalive ne uthaaye @asimriaz77.official ke game aur unke aur @realsidharthshukla ke toote dosti par sawaal! Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Anytime on @voot @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Feb 10, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 08:45:31 IST