Bigg Boss 13 Day 121 highlights: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz use Elite Club benefits

On the Thursday episode, contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house got an opportunity to become members of the ELite Club.

As per reports, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, and Shehnaz Gill were given a task that required them to sit inside turtle shells till the next buzzer. Rashami was nominated as the sanchaalak (moderator) of the task, and her decision would be considered final.

Asim, who was the first to be elected to the Elite Club from within the housemates, tried making the task difficult for the rest by putting powder in their shells so that they are forced to come out.

After staying in the shell for quite some time, Shehnaz came up with a plan to disqualify Mahira from the game. After a while, Rashami declared Mahira was not in the running since her hand was out of the shell. The contestants took objection to this, and after much chaos, all of them were disqualified from the task.

Paras and Mahira openly disobeyed Rashami's decision. Even after Bigg Boss' intervention, the housemates could not come to any consensus, and hence, failed to make it to the Elite Club.

Later, Sidharth, Rashami, and Asim were informed this would be their last opportunity to use the benefits of the Elite Club, which would ensure their safety during the nominations of this week. The three immediately decided to utilise the benefits.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Non BB Elite Club members ko chance mil raha hai Club ke members ki immunity chheenne ka! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Eyh4ufpRIX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 6, 2020

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 08:52:59 IST