Bigg Boss 13 Day 120 highlights: After Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai nominated as member of Elite Club

Bigg Boss 13 contestants faced the media again on Wednesday.

As per reports, when journalists asked Sidharth Shukla about his frequent fights with Asim Riaz in the house, the former replied saying he used to react only when poked by Asim. Sidharth added he had never provoked Asim or begun a fight with him, "If you set the bar, I'll raise it," he said.

When questioned about his equation with Shehnaz Gill, and whether their close bond was gradually getting affected, Sidharth said he could not feel any difference from earlier days. He added the two always hang out together, and pull each other's legs.

Shehnaz was also asked about her feelings towards Sidharth, and she said she definitely loved him but was still confused as to what kind of love she bears for him. Shehnaz also said in case Sidharth felt anything for her, he should speak about it before it is too late.

She also justified her incessant need to oppose him during tasks and play from the opposite team, saying she always does what she thinks is right at that point. She said she preferred her full name Shehnaz Gill to the trending hashtag of Sidnaaz (a mix of Sidharth and Shehnaz).

After the press conference was over, journalists were asked to choose a particular contestant as a member of the Elite club. After Bigg Boss announced Asim and Sidharth were not in the running for the membership, the journalists had to choose amongst Shehnaaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma. After the voting finished, Rashami was elected as the next Elite club member. Her entry was graced with a fancy coat as well. Rashami thanked the people who had voted her and sent her into the Elite club.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 08:59:07 IST