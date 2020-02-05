Bigg Boss 13 Day 119 highlights: Housemates face media questions during first press conference

The day in the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with pranks and laughter.

As per reports, the housemates have now begun repairing their equations with fellow contestants as the finale draws closer.

Around mid-day, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Sidharth Shukla got together, and decided to scare the rest of the contestants. Arti donned a scary make-up, and tried scaring Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz, and she was partially successful in doing so.

The next day, Bigg Boss told the housemates they would get a chance to interact with the media, and address questions that have been plaguing Bigg Boss fans for quite long.

The first question was shot at Rashami, who was asked about the future of her relationship with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan. Rashami was confident in answering she does not see a future with him, and would like to keep focusing on her career.

Another journalist asked Shehnaz the Hindi word for 'flipper', a term that has been associated with her in the recent past. When she said she did not know, he explained the word to her. Shehnazthen went on to justify her stance, stating she always supported what and whom she thought was right, irrespective of the team they were in.

Sidharth was asked about his violent behaviour in the house, and why he was so prone to aggressive outbreaks. Shukla took on the question calmly and said he only gave reactions to things that were done purposely or otherwise to rile him up. He said he could be nice to people who are good with him, but worse to people who are not.

Asim was asked if he had a girlfriend outside of the Bigg Boss house, to which he answered he did not, and that he only loved Himanshi Khurana (also a former contestant on Bigg Boss 13).

Mahira was asked why she did not listen to her mother's advice, and stay away from Paras, to which she replied she liked his strategies in the game because of which she would often follow his guidance.

Paras, on the other hand, was also asked about his relationship with actress Akansha Puri, but he refused to comment on it.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 09:54:58 IST