Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins Rani No 1 task, becomes queen of house

The episode opens to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill arguing about his decision to choose Dalljiet Kaur in the "Rani No 1" task. Shehnaaz had previously expressed her disappointment at being sidelined by him but in the argument, Paras says she never tried to convince him to pick her instead. Paras blames Shefali Bagga for provoking Shehnaaz against him. Mahira Sharma also gets involved in the skirmish. The argument ends with Shehnaaz crying, and Aarti Singh consoling her.

Bigg Boss announces the task is still on so the female contestants try to persuade the male contestants to choose them. When the task resumes, Sidharth Shukla picks the key first, and selects Shehnaaz, who throws Mahira's pot away. She calls Mahira "fake". However, Paras comes to the rescue of the pot. This twist causes an argument between Shehnaaz and Mahira, which is interrupted by Paras.

Asim Riaz goes next, and saves Aarti from the dungeon, who throws Koena Mitra's pot. The TV actress says Koena is selfish, which is why she should be out of the task. She adds Koena tends to play games, and switches sides as per her convenience. Koena retaliates, and says that Aarti "begged" everyone to not nominate her. Shehnaaz intervenes, and tries to put a stop to the fight.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz join hands to oust Rashami Desai out of the game. When Sidharth gets another chance to pick a queen, he goes for Shehnaaz, who throws Rashami's pot in the pool.

Siddharth picks Rashami as his queen, which upsets Shefali. Rashami picks Aarti's pot, and throws it into the pool. In the end, Devoleena is picked by Abu Malik, and is declared the queen after she throws Dalljiet's pot into the pool.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 09:58:22 IST