Bigg Boss 13, Day 118 highlights: Salman Khan reveals Vishal Aditya Singh is evicted from house

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss 13 was special, and full of fun and emotions. As per reports, host Salman Khan, who generally grills the housemates over the weekend, stayed on to talk to them even for the Monday episode.

Salman had earlier played a prank on the contestants on Sunday, when he said Shehnaz Gill was eliminated. The housemates were taken aback by this result. Sidharth Shukla, who is closest to Gill in the house, was in complete disbelief of the revelation.

Later, Salman revealed he was merely joking, and that it was Vishal Aditya Singh who had received the least number of votes for the week, and would now be evicted from the house. Shehnaz's brother Shehbaz impressed Salman with his sense of humour, and mimicked Bigg Boss and Sidharth.

As per the drill, the cast of Malang visited the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film. Aditya Roy Kapur was asked to sing live in front of the housemates by Kunal Khemmu, while Sidharth and Arti Singh were called to recreate the magic of Aashiqui 2.

Kunal Kemmu informed the pair the hashtag of #SidArti was trending quite high on social media.

Team Malang brought in dummy skulls with each contestant's name written on it. The housemates had to select who their strongest competitor was in the house, and would smash their skull. Paras Chhabra nominated Arti while the latter broke Rashami Desai's skull. Mahira Sharma surprisingly took Paras' name in the round.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 09:34:16 IST