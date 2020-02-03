Bigg Boss Day 117 highlights: Salman Khan schools Himanshi Khurrana, Asim Riaz; Hina Khan promotes Hacked

The Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, on Sunday, witnessed former contestant Hina Khan enter the house. She was introduced a task for the inmates and also spoke about her upcoming film Hacked. She asked the connections to decide three contestants who could be tagged as badshah, begum, ikka and ghulam. They selected Sidharth as badshah. While Shehnaaz was judged as the ghulam. A lot of heated arguments followed between Paras and Asim while deciding the name for ghulam, and eventually Mahira got the tag. Vishal was chosen as the joker. The tag for ikka was given to Asim.

Later, host Salman Khan takes over to interact with the contestants. The Dabangg actor asked Mahira the reason behind being tagged gulaam. He also questions Vishal who according to him was the joker of the house. Vishal took Shehnaaz and Rashami’s name. Salman then moved on to Asim and Himanshi to clarify the issues that have been simmering for a while. He interrogated Asim on whether the proposal he made to Himanshi was real or fake. Salman told him that when Himanshi was not clear whether she wanted to marry him, and yet why was he pursuing her relentlessly? Salman also questions Asim if there is someone waiting outside for him. When Asim confirms that there is no one, Salman warned him against lying to him and that the consequences would be severe.

Next Salman called Himanshi to stand in the makeshift courtroom. Himanshi, who has come in as a connection, was asked not to reveal anything about the outside world to the housemates. She confessed that she broke the rule by telling to Asim and Vishal that she had spoken with Arhaan outside and discussed Rashami and his matter in detail. A disappointed Salman asks her why did she do that and why didn’t she tell this directly to Rashami instead. Salman also asks Rashami whether she knew about Arhaan’s wife and child, since Arhaan told Himanshi that she did. Devoleena interrupts the interrogation and said that Rashami did not know anything related to Arhaan’s family. When Rashami then says that she is concerned about Arhaan the same way like Himanshi is concerned about Asim, it leads to certain arguments between the trio. A huge fight breaks out between Rashami and Himanshi and the former asks her to tell Arhaan that she has nothing to do with him.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 10:21:33 IST