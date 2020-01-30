Bigg Boss 13 Day 113 highlights: Housemates' connections nominate Sidharth Shukla as interim captain

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house was a highly emotional one as contestants saw their respective "connections" enter the house and share their feelings on each housemate. As per reports, Sidharth Shukla was nominated the interim captain based on the average voting of all the connections. The actor was given all the benefits that contestants receive during their captaincy, which included the exclusive bedroom and the relief from household chores. However, the special power to remain immune for a week was not given to Sidharth, as mentioned by Bigg Boss at the beginning of the task.

When Sidharth wanted to change the duties of the house, he faced heavy opposition from the housemates. Vishal Aditya Singh had issues with his duty of cleaning, so he complained to Sidharth and asked for a change. When Shukla refused to change it, Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera (who entered the house in the previous episode as Arti's connection) extended her support and said she would help Vikas and Vishal with the cleaning chores.

This episode also saw Shefali Zariwala's re-entry into the Bigg Boss house as Paras Chhabra's connection. Mahira was elated with this new entry, but Shehnaz greeted Zariwala with less enthusiasm and was heard saying that she was not happy with her introduction into the game again.

Other connections to enter the house were former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, who entered to support Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaz's brother Shehbaaz and Vishal Singh's brother Kunal came as their respective connections.

Bigg Boss later ordered the housemates and their connections to not discuss the goings-on in the outside world and stick to the format of the game instead.

All members celebrated Shenaz's birthday, with a special cake that her brother brought. Rashami even asked her what she would like to eat for dinner and agreed to make it.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 09:12:23 IST