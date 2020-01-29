Bigg Boss 13 Day 112 highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, enter house as part of captaincy task

The day in the Bigg Boss 13 house began on a light note with Sidharth Shukla pulling Arti Singh's leg since the latter was lying down and doing nothing. As per reports, Arti was later heard telling Rashami that Sidharth had taken Varun Dhawan's advice to be comical too seriously. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants would undergo a new round of games in order to select the house captain.

The contestants chosen through these rounds would however be an interim captain till the final one is chosen. As part of this task, Bigg Boss sent the first guest, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee into the house as Rashami's "connection." Devoleena voted for Shehnaz Gill as captain. Shehnaz wondered who Sidharth's connection would be during the task.

While Devoleena's entry was met with considerable excitement and both Sidharth and Rashami greeted her warmly, she later sat down with Rashami and counselled her to focus on her game in the house instead of getting involved in petty fights.

Next, Himanshi Khurana entered the house and housemates were delighted to see her. Asim, who openly declared his romantic feelings towards her on the show, welcomes her with a special kiss on the cheek. Himanshi advises Shehnaz and Mahira on their game, and asked Shehnaz to change her teammates or risk losing all the charm that she has earned.

After talking to Shehnaz, Himanshi had a long chat with Asim. After this, Mahira's brother Akash entered the house and voted Sidharth for captaincy. Akash spoke to Paras and Sidharth, telling them that he was offended at their jokes at his expense. The two apologise to him saying they did not mean any harm. Kashmera Shah, Arti's sister-in-law, entered the house and also voted for Sidharth to become the interim captain. She pulled Vishal's leg for making Arti cut her hair.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 09:22:02 IST