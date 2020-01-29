Bigg Boss 13 Day 112 highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, enter house as part of captaincy task
The day in the Bigg Boss 13 house began on a light note with Sidharth Shukla pulling Arti Singh's leg since the latter was lying down and doing nothing. As per reports, Arti was later heard telling Rashami that Sidharth had taken Varun Dhawan's advice to be comical too seriously. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants would undergo a new round of games in order to select the house captain.
The contestants chosen through these rounds would however be an interim captain till the final one is chosen. As part of this task, Bigg Boss sent the first guest, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee into the house as Rashami's "connection." Devoleena voted for Shehnaz Gill as captain. Shehnaz wondered who Sidharth's connection would be during the task.
While Devoleena's entry was met with considerable excitement and both Sidharth and Rashami greeted her warmly, she later sat down with Rashami and counselled her to focus on her game in the house instead of getting involved in petty fights.
Next, Himanshi Khurana entered the house and housemates were delighted to see her. Asim, who openly declared his romantic feelings towards her on the show, welcomes her with a special kiss on the cheek. Himanshi advises Shehnaz and Mahira on their game, and asked Shehnaz to change her teammates or risk losing all the charm that she has earned.
After talking to Shehnaz, Himanshi had a long chat with Asim. After this, Mahira's brother Akash entered the house and voted Sidharth for captaincy. Akash spoke to Paras and Sidharth, telling them that he was offended at their jokes at his expense. The two apologise to him saying they did not mean any harm. Kashmera Shah, Arti's sister-in-law, entered the house and also voted for Sidharth to become the interim captain. She pulled Vishal's leg for making Arti cut her hair.
Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13
Sabse pehle @Devoleena_23 aayi hai @TheRashamiDesai ki connection ban kar aur woh #ShehnaazGill ko interim captain banana chahti hai! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/K8sF6Qr6nD
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
.@Devoleena_23 ne @TheRashamiDesai se kaha ki woh khudko akela na samjhe RT if you are glad to see them together! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/A8FAROxzqo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
Phir ek baar @Devoleena_23 aur @sidharth_shukla ki flirting shuru ho gayi hai! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Ws7rhPs8XE
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
.@imrealasim ki connection bankar lauti hai #HimanshiKhurana aur unhone bhi interim captain ke liye diya #ShehnaazGill ka naam! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Ud4O310Q9L — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
Kaisi lagi #HimanshiKhurana ki yeh shayari? @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/tsfqfQbVCT
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
.@ArtiSingh005 ki bhabhi, season 1 ki contestant @kashmerashah aayi hai unki connection banke aur unhone diya @sidharth_shukla ka naam for interim captain! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/OrwWCsiFyO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 28, 2020
Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 09:22:02 IST