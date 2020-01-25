Bigg Boss 13 Day 109 highlights: Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz take up all household duties as punishment

The day in the Bigg Boss 13 house continued on the unsuccessful note of the previous episode's captaincy task, where all housemates failed to complete the game. Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaz Gill were reprimanded by Bigg Boss because they ended up nullifying yet another immunity challenge.

As per reports, Bigg Boss declared that due to the contestants' violent behaviour, they would not get the opportunity to participate in any immunity task henceforth (captaincy or otherwise).

Shehnaz asked Vishal to apologise to Bigg Boss for failing as a moderator, but he refused to. But, when he saw Arti saying sorry, he followed suit.

The housemates were asked to nominate two among them who they thought were responsible for maximum cancellations in immunity tasks. After a prolonged argument, Asim and Paras' names were chosen. Bigg Boss commanded them to do all household chores (which included helping others) till further notified.

After a brief war of words between Asim and Paras, Sidharth told Shefali and Mahira that Asim and Rashami had called Arti Sidharth's fix deposit. This irked the group and they raised objections to this statement. Arti also broke down in the confession room because of this.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 09:56:19 IST