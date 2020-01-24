Bigg Boss 13 Day 108 highlights: Shehnaz Gill's behaviour during captaincy task criticised by housemates

Captaincy tasks have always extracted the worst out of contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but this week things became excessively heated when Shehnaz Gill turned violent. As per reports, Bigg Boss announced that the house was to be attacked by a dangerous spider, as part of the task for captaincy. Every time the spider moved, the housemates had to collect the eggs. Each contestant was assigned a basket, kept in the garden area. They were instructed to collect eggs at regular intervals. The ones with the least number of eggs would be eliminated from the ongoing task and would instead become the moderator of the task.

Owing to their violent behaviour, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were not allowed to participate in the task.

When the task began, Shehnaz flipped sides once again and started playing against Sidharth. The latter called her out for her rude behaviour at the beginning of the task. Mahira Sharma seconded Sidharth's claims and criticised Shehnaz for not remaining loyal to her friends in the task.

After the first round, Vishal Aditya Singh decided to back out from the task and as a result, became the moderator. After a while, he declared that Shehnaz was the winner of the first round. But, this decision garnered widespread objections from the contestants, who openly decided to defy Singh's decision. Shefali Zariwala even stated that she would not accept this decision and asked Bigg Boss to intervene in the task. Owing to the pressure, Vishal made a second announcement that no contestant had been able to win the first round. This irked Bigg Boss, who reprimanded Vishal for being this confused.

The contestants also had a fallout regarding household chores. The housemates asked Rashami Desai to step down from her kitchen duties, alleging that she would concern herself only with big tasks and not bother to cook smaller things. She defended herself saying that people like Paras were always targetting her in the house since he was full of negativity.

