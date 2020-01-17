Bigg Boss 13 Day 101 highlights: Mahira's mother advises her to stay away from Paras, befriend Shehnaz

After Krushna Abhishek's visit to the Bigg Boss house as part of the new captaincy task this week, Jaadugarni Ki Pareeksha, it was time for the family members of the other contestants to pay a visit to the house.

The episode kicked off with Mahira Sharma's mother entering the house. She told Paras while his friendship with Mahira is "sweet," his girlfriend is also sweet. She warned him against kissing Mahira or pursue her romantically. She also went up to Shehnaz, and advised her to not fight because of Paras. Mahira's mother also asked Mahira to befriend Shenaz, to which Mahira angrily responded her mother just watches the one-hour episode, while she has to survive inside the house.

Shehnaz's father also entered the house for a short span of time, and asked Shehnaz to stay away from Paras.

In a separate segment of the show, Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi also entered the Bigg Boss house. After spending some quality time with Shefali, Parag confessed to Asim Riaz he is his favourite contender. He also warned Asim against picking up fights with friend-turned-foe Shefali. Parag also hinted that former Bigg Boss house contestant Himanshi Khurana has not gotten married, and is waiting for Asim to complete the show and come out of the house.

Asim's brother Umar, who also came inside the house, confirmed Parag's news about Himanshi. He said she has parted ways with her former boyfriend, and is waiting for Asim.

In the next episode of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla's mother would pay a visit.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 10:20:50 IST