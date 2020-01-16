Bigg Boss 13 Day 100 highlights: Krushna Abhishek visits house; Vishal-Madhurima get embroiled in ugly brawl

The Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss witnessed a range of emotions unfold — from tussles over the captaincy task to emotional outbursts over family visitations.

As per reports, Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha, in which Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala, and Arti Singh were locked inside a structure that resembles a haunted forest. At regular intervals, a guest would enter the house and tempt the housemates to leave their post. If they gave in to the temptation, and moved from their 'freeze' position, they would have to give up their shot at captaincy.

The first temptation to enter the Bigg Boss house was Krushna Abhishek, who is also the elder brother of Arti. Arti immediately hugged Krushna, who was accompanied by his two sons. Krushna, who was moved to tears on meeting Arti, told her he is very proud of his sister, and how she has been conducting herself inside the house with grace and dignity. He also hugged Rashami, and said he was distressed to see Rashami break down. He also advised her to take care and not cry.

In another segment of the show, Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli were seen bickering, which later blew up into a major fight. It all began when both Rashami and Madhurima requested Vishal to make tea for them. Vishal, however, refused to make tea for Madhurima. Asim chipped in, asking Madhurima to make the tea instead. In response, Madhurima said Vishal is dependent on people around him, and is incapable of doing any task without others' help. She also called him a 'behenji,' which agitated him, and he threw water on Madhurima. She also retaliated by splashing water on Vishal. When the fight was going out of hand, Bigg Boss warned them to stop. However, the duo continued to scuffle. Madhurima hit Vishal with a cooking pan, after which Rashami and Arti stepped in, and stopped them.

Because of the ugly fight, Bigg Boss declared both Vishal and Madhurima would be punished because of their behaviour. An angry Vishal said he would much rather quit the show than spend time locked up inside the same jail. When Vishal continued to say he wanted to leave the show, Rashami, Paras Chhabra, and Asim convinced him by saying he should not let go of his hard-earned money by not honouring the contract of the show. Eventually, Vishal agreed to stay back in the game. For the time being, Vishal and Madhurima were locked up in separate punishment facilities.

Check out the post related to Bigg Boss 13 here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 09:00:48 IST