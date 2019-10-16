Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu sign a film together, titled Vo Meri Student Hai

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who were rumoured to be in a relationship in the reality show, are now doing a film together. Titled Vo Meri Student Hai, the film will see Jalota play the singer and Matharu his student, which seems to be inspired by their real-life equation.

Speaking to Times of India about the film, Jalota states Vo Meri Student Hai will release during Diwali. "It will clear a lot of misconceptions in the minds of people about my equation with Jasleen. In the film, she comes to learn music from me, and I will be seen asking her to dress up more appropriately, as I am from a traditional music background. In real life too, I keep telling her and my other students the same thing. I have no issues with anyone wearing clothes of their choice, but certain situations demand a certain kind of dressing. I, too, wear shorts in real life, but I don’t wear them to my class when I am teaching students. We have to respect the platform."

He also clarifies despite being linked time and again with other, he and Jasleen did not share a romantic relationship. Jasleen adds the film is their "last hope to clear the air."

Jasleen made headlines when she entered the Bigg Boss house with ghazal maestro Anup Jalota. Her revelation of dating the 65-year-old for three years came as a shock to the nation. Their 'relationship' remained a bone of contention for other contestants and viewers, with everyone speculating whether it was merely a guru-shishya relationship or a romantic one. Inside the house, both Matharu and Jalota continued to hit headlines owing to their alleged romance. In fact, a candlelight dinner was arranged exclusively for the 'lovebirds' inside the house. However, after getting eliminated, Jasleen told Firstpost in an exclusive interaction she had played a prank. "Our affair was a prank gone horribly wrong," she said.

