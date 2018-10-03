Bigg Boss 12, 2 October, Day 16 written updates: Anup Jalota breaks ties with Jasleen; Srishty, Shivashish fight

On the sixteenth day of Bigg Boss 12, the nomination task tested the bond between the jodis. The day started with Karanvir demanding that Deepak shave off all his body hair. The latter did the task which got Karanvir nominated. Dipika had a friendly chat with Jasleen saying she could have trimmed her hair a bit; she also told her she did not have any personal grudge against her. Surbhi, who has been trying to instigate the contestants, told Dipika she was quite extreme. The latter told her she did not care about her comments and performed the task well. Dipika also said that she wanted to save herself from being nominated. To that, Surbhi said that seeing her behaviour in the task, it didn't make sense for her to call other contestants inhuman in the previous task.

In the next task, Saurabh was held hostage and Srishty Rode demanded his partner, Shivashish, destroy all his expensive clothes, chop off his hair and spoil Saurabh's family pictures. In the room, Srishty later apologised to Saurabh.

Shivashish called up to negotiate. Srishty said that instead of his expensive clothes, she would want him to destroy all his perfume bottles and regular clothes. Shivashish readily agreed. Sreesanth felt bad as the clothes were worth Rs 25,000. However, later when Shivashish brought all the stuff in front of her to be destroyed, Srishty felt bad for him and went back on her demand. She spared him, but due to Shivashish’s arrogant behaviour, had a huge fight with him and ended up crying. As Shivashish was ready to meet all the demands, he and Saurabh were declared safe and Srishty got nominated.

Soon, Sreesanth held Somi Khan captive. He asked her to cut her hair and give him his sister's clothes, but when Saba started weeping, Sreesanth asked her to sacrifice just an inch of her hair. Somi fulfilled his demand and Sreesanth got nominated. With Sreesanth's nomination, the task ended.

The morning started with the rustic number, 'Beedi', from Omkara. Surbhi continued with her strategy and tried to instigate Jasleen against Dipika over thetask wherein Dipika had made some tough demands that made her cry. But Jasleen understood Surbhi’s game plan and did not get swayed by her rant.

In a sudden turn of events, while everyone was having their meal, Anup taunted Jasleen that she showed more love for her clothes and makeup than for him, and that she didn't sacrifice anything for him. He told her that he wanted to break the jodi. Shocked by his statement, Jasleen walked away from the dining table saying she would talk to him later. She went in the garden area and burst out crying. While every other contestant tried to make Anup understand, Surbhi was the only one who supported the 'ghazal king' by saying if Jasleen was a true lover, she would have sacrificed everything for Anup. As a result, some of the contestants had a heated argument with her.

The day ended with Karanvir, Srishty, Anup - Jasleen and Sreesanth in the danger zone. Deepak told Srishty that she would stay on as he felt that the audience would be supportive of her and like her good side. Deepak was of the opinion that Sreesanth or Anup might have to leave the house. Jasleen cried her heart out while everyone tried to make Anup understand. Sreesanth told Anup that their relation was more important than the show. Jasleen tried to reason that she did not have any spare clothes but Anup said he was disappointed. He stated that such situations were a test of one's devotion and love. He also broke up their jodi and decided to play alone.

Meanwhile, everyone got distracted when the fight between Srishty and Shivashish escalated. While Srishty kept hinting that Shivashish was a loser, the latter softly sang a provocative number and all hell broke loose. Srishty got mad at Shivashish and it became difficult for everyone to control the situation. Deepak, who's quite a player, whispered into Anup’s ear that Srishty was deliberately creating this commotion as she was nominated, whereas, earlier, he had himself told Srishty that people would save her because of her good behaviour.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 09:34 AM