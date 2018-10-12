Bigg Boss 12, 11 October, Day 25 written updates: Srishty, Saba barred from becoming captains

After Sreesanth's sudden mid-week ‘elimination’, every inmate was feeling sad. A pall of gloom descended in the house. Sreesanth had joined Anup Jalota in the secret room and both were listening to what the inmates were saying. Saba was still crying and wanted Sreesanth to be back. Romil said how Shivashish and Saurabh ditched Sreesanth by naming him for elimination. Sreesanth said now he understands who genuinely liked him. He could not get over the fact that Dipika took his name for elimination. Dipika continued to justify her decision to Karanvir and everyone else as to why she took Sreesanth’s name— that he wanted to go home and be with his family. She insisted that he wanted to go and then come back. Srishty felt Sreesanth had always been true to his personality unlike Nehha.

Deepak suddenly started singing a sad song which can easily be a dedication to Sreesanth. Sreesanth believed Dipika named him because she knows he is one of the finalists. Sreesanth laughed at her reasoning from the secret room and was convinced that she just wanted to save Nehha. Dipika continued to say that Sreesanth told her he is missing his kids, and that he wanted to go. Sreesanth resolved that now he will win the game and go. Discussion on Sreesanth continued and Jasleen too felt he didn't really want to go. Nehha sided with Dipika, of course. All inmates tried to make Nehha realise that Dipika was manipulating her. Sreesanth was worried if there was one more person in Secret Room, it would get really awkward for them. He also felt everyone was cornering Dipika in the house.

Captaincy task began and the battle was between Saba-Somi and Srishty. As a part of the captaincy task, the two contenders had to collect magnetic plates from the other housemates by convincing them. Later, they had to put the obtained magnetic plates on a board which was placed in the garden area. The contenders had to write their names on the plates and in the end, whoever had the most number of plates with their names would win the task. They were also given an opportunity to strike the opponent’s name and write their name on the plates. Dipika was asked to be the sanchalak of this task.

Both, Saba and Srishty tried to convince the housemates to support them. Saba spoke to Shivashish, Saurabh and Jasleen, while Srishty spoke to Urvashi and Jasleen. Nehha frankly told Srishty that she was supporting the Khan sisters as they had helped her win the captaincy task. Srishty realised that Saba had far more number of plates than her. Both got physical in the task and in the process Srishty fell on the ground. Infuriated, she left crying and locked herself in the bathroom. Owing to the situation Bigg Boss cancelled the task. Bigg Boss instructed Dipika to reveal what happened during the task because she was the moderator. Bigg Boss decides to punish both, Srishty and Saba because this is the second time the contestants have spoiled a captaincy task. Bigg Boss revealed that Saba and Sristy would never become captain again. Romil and Surbhi were reinstated as captains for the second week.

Sreesanth was very disappointed with how Dipika was talking against Srishty. He felt sorry for Srishty. He felt Dipika and Nehha were ganging up against Srishty. Anup felt Dipika should have disqualified Saba the moment she misbehaved in the task. Sreesanth felt Dipika is playing dirty. Sreesanth resolved to unmask Dipika and Nehha when he goes back inside the house. Srishty told Nehha that at least she was honest that she would give her vote to Saba. Sreesanth was deeply disappointed with both, Dipika and Nehha that they weren’t consoling Srishty, who was left all alone after an unpleasant experience during the captaincy task.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 09:19 AM