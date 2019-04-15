Big Little Lies Season 2 teaser: Meryl Streep's search for truth brings her face-to-face with the Monterey Five

On the day of Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, Reese Witherspoon unveiled the teaser of another HBO hit, Big Little Lies. The Emmy award-winning miniseries will return for its second season on 9 June, the clip announced.

While Season 1 established the mystery surrounding Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgård) death, Season 2 will delve deep into the aftermath of the death. The Monterey Five — Celeste, Bonnie, Madeline, Renata, and Jane find it hard to cope with the death, when Perry's mother ventures to seek out the truth of what happened to her son.

According to HBO, the second season will "continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting."

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern will reprise their roles from the first season. Meryl Streep has joined the star-studded cast and will play the role of Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright.

The seven-episode-long series will be penned by writer David E Kelley, based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

Watch the promo here.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 14:18:02 IST

