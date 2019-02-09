Big Little Lies: Season two of HBO's Emmy winning drama, starring Meryl Streep, to release in June

The Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, is returning for a second season. HBO on 8 February announced that the show will premiere in June, writes CNN.

In the second season, veteran actor and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep will join the series' original cast — Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Talking about the new season during a panel on 8 February at the Television Critics Association, the show's creator David E Kelly said, "When we come back, their lives, like all of our lives, seem really well put together on the surface but then the fissures and the fractures begin to emerge. Once the crevices start to widen, it escalates pretty quickly."

Kidman and Witherspoon, who both served as executive producers, will reprise their roles. Big Little Lies season two, having seven episodes, has been directed by Andrea Arnold.

The network had previously said that the second installment "will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.”

The dark suburban drama centering on a murder mystery released in February 2017 as a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

