Big Little Lies season 2 review round-up: Reese Witherspoon-Meryl Streep's drama is 'more than a good substitute'

The Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is all set for a second season with Hollywood veteran and Academy-favourite Meryl Streep coming on board. Here is a roundup of the reviews that the HBO series garnered overseas.

IndieWire opines that the second season is much of the same of what the first tried depicting. Through season 1, audiences were hooked to the narrative in order for the big reveal — who are the killers — but for the second season, no such driving force was present. Streep's addition is well-loved, and is generally considered a catalyst of sorts, enhancing the much-needed momentum of the narrative. "Big Little Lies season 2 doesn’t feel like a necessary addition so much as an enjoyable epilogue — but it’s still proven this group has plenty more to say," states the publication.

The second season seems too fragmented, notes Variety. The daily adds that the second installment tries to do away with certain fundamental connecting points that established season 1 as one of the best on television. Though the need to 'move on' is way more hurried than necessary, "it would have been easy to leave the story on that beach at golden hour with the triumph of sticking the ending," says Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the second season shifts from its one-dimensional approach of a crime thriller, and tries to delve into uncharted territories like mystery, commentary on gender politics and dark comedy. The publication also adds that though the second season lacks the kind of method and structure that the first one enjoyed, Big Little Lies season 2 is "more than a good substitute" for its predecessor.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 13:08:49 IST

