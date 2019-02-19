Bidita Bag to play Hema Malini's body double Reshma Pathan in web film The Sholay Girl

Bidita Bag will be seen as Hema Malini's body double Reshma Pathan, described as "Bollywood's first stuntwoman", in Zee5's upcoming web film The Sholay Girl. The feature has been directed by Aditya Sapordar and produced by Zee and Purple Morning Pictures.

"I am doing the biopic of Reshma Pathan who did the stunts for Hema Malini in film Sholay. I am playing the role India's first stuntwoman Reshma Pathan. I was always in search of these kind of roles. I took training in martial arts in 2018," Bidita said, according to a press release.

The trailer of The Sholay Girl opens to the the sets of Sholay where Basanti's iconic tonga chase sequence is being filmed. The wheels come off and the tonga topples. It's revealed that it was not Hema but Reshma, who also severely injures herself. The clip also shows her running through a blazing fire, jumping over vehicles and crashing into glass panes.

Bidita shared that she watched the tonga scene atleast a 100 times to master the role. She also copied Reshma's look, costumes and body language.

She was last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in Netflix's Once Again, starring Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi.

The Sholay Girl will premiere on 4 March.

Watch the teaser here.



Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 15:30:08 IST