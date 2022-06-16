The web series Dhindora headlined by YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, is getting renewed for a second season

Bhuvan Bam became the first Indian digital content creator to launch his independent web series, Dhindora on YouTube, which became an instant hit amongst the audiences. The show not just was loved by the audiences all across, but also has become the only Indian YouTube original to clock in close to half a billion views. Taking further the demand post the first season finale, the makers of the show have now confirmed that indeed the series will be officially coming back for a second season.

The development has already begun and the shooting of the season is expected to take place at the end of 2022. The season one was directed by Himank Gaur who is soon all set to also helm Bhuvan’s first official OTT debut, Taaza Khabar with Disney+ Hotstar and is being produced by Rohit Raj, who is the co-founder of BB Ki Vines productions.

Bhuvan adds, "We started Dhindora with the simple aim to entertain the audiences with the same property, this time spun into a web-show set around an interesting set of characters woven together in a story. The show was very well received by the audiences and we were grateful for all the love. We have already started work on the next season of this show and I’m excited to bring back those beloved characters back to everyone’s screens soon”.

