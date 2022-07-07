Bhuvan Bam's comedy series Dhindora premiered on YouTube in 2021, and with the love of fans it has successfully clocked over half a billion views.

Bhuvan Bam's situational comedy show Dhindora got highly applauded by the audiences right after it launched in 2021. Today, it has managed to clock in half a billion views on YouTube, which has made it a first-ever feat for a limited Indian web series on the video platform. The success of the series stands as testimony to Bhuvan's innovative and engaging content delivered on the platform.

The show's plot revolves around Bhuvan and his family. They show their everyday lives as well as when they make an unexpected purchase, which leads to events and every ordinary man's larger-than-life dreams. Bhuvan has played multiple characters all by himself, as he does in his YouTube channel videos. The characters that Bam creates are so adored by the fans that they have amassed half a billion views on YouTube. Over time, a link has developed between his audience and the roles he has played. Dhindora is masterfully written, using instances from the life of common people.

Bhuvan added, "I am overwhelmed with all the love we have received for Dhindora. The fact that our content has garnered so many eyeballs is a sign of the connection it has made with the audience, which to me is the most important part. I could not have done this without the support of my amazing team at BB Ki Vines. I’m so glad to be back doing what I love and I’m looking forward to what the future has in store!"

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam is also gearing up for his official digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar as the lead of an upcoming web show Taaza Khabar which apparently has him playing a serious role for the very first time.

