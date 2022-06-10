Directed by Himank Gaur, Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar is currently under production and marks Bhuvan Bam’s first association with Disney+ Hotstar

One of the most prominent YouTubers of the country Bhuvan Bam, who impressed us with his acting skills in Dhindora, has started the shooting of his new web show titled Taaza Khabar, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the announcement promo of the series on his social media accounts, "With good karma on one’s side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet Vasya from my OTT debut #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar only on @disneyplushotstar Meet the cast & hop on to this miraculous journey along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathmesh Parab, Deven Bhojani sir & me. Can’t wait to bring this to you soon."

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. The Hotstar Specials series marks the popular actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam’s first association with a streaming platform and will see him in an all-new fictional role.

Talking about Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan said, “I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story just as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life.”

Director of the show, Himank Gaur shared how the show is relevant to every individual and said, “Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers…”

