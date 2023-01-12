Bhushan Kumar confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, says, 'The idea of the film needs to be big and unique'
Fifteen years after the release of its first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit theatres in 2022 and became a big hit at the box office. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles, the film did not create the same magic as Akshay Kumar but did leave a huge section of the audience impressed. Immediately after its release, fans already started demanding the third installment of the film and now we have good news for them. Fans will be elated to know that Kartik Aaryan will be returning with the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise.
The same has been confirmed by the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar while confirming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared a lot of details about the development. He also added that the film will be going on the floors in the second half of 2024 and the makers have targeted a 2025 release.
Bhushan Kumar speaks on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Stating that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be made very soon, Bhushan Kumar added that the makers are presently in the process of figuring out and establishing the gap between the second and third parts.
“The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking about how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique,” he added.
Further adding that they are looking for a unique idea for the third film, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the shooting is expected to begin in the second half of 2024 following which they are aiming to release the movie in 2025.
Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in May last year and has earned over Rs 200 crores at the global box office.
