Decorated with high honours like Bharat Ratna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, a few National Film Awards, and Dada Saheb Phalke Award, late singer Bhupen Hazarika was a man of golden talents. Popularly known as the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bhupen Hazarika was the first singer from Assam. Born on 8 September 1926 in Assam’s Sadiya town, Bhupen Hazarika breathed his last at the age of 85 on November 5, 2011, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to old age ailments. But the world remembers his contribution to the entertainment industry. Playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, actor, filmmaker, and politician, Bhupen Hazarika donned many hats and did justice with each of them.

As Saturday marks the 11th death anniversary of the legendary singer, let’s take a walk down memory lane of some of his best songs.

Ganga Behti Ho Kyun

In 1970, Bhupen Hazarika expressed his anguish against the growing water pollution through this song. Inspired by Paul Robeson’s classic Ol’ Man River, Bhupen Hazarika gave a Hindi version of the Assamese song Bistirno Parore that served as an anthem for several activists for many years.

Dil Hoom Hoom Kare

While Dimple Kapadia left all stunned with her performance in this critically acclaimed film, Bhupen Hazarika perfectly captured the essence of the theme through his music. In the legendary musician’s creations, this song is the best example of social narratives.

Samay O Dheere Chalo

Once again Bhupen Hazarika gave goosebumps to the listeners with his voice in yet another song from Rudali. Penned by Gulzar, Samay O Dheere Chalo is the beautiful output of an amazing trio of legendary singers including Bhupen Hazarika, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle, who gave their voice to this popular track from Rudaali.

Gaja Gamini

Released in 2000, this song by Bhupen Hazarika is the title track of legendary painter MF Hussain’s directorial Gaja Gamini. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shabana Azmi among others, Gaja Gamini was penned and helmed by MF Hussain. Not many are aware of this movie, as it bombed at the box office.

Duniya Parayi

Belonging to the 1997 movie Darmiyaan: In Between, Duniya Parayi is an Indie film pop genre song that features Kirron Kher in the video. Kalpana Lajmi directorial, apart from Kirron Kher features Arif Zakaria, Tabu, Shahbaaz Khan, Rita Ganguli, and Sayaji Shinde.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.