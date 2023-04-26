In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, actress Bhumika Chawla revealed how she was supposed to star in Imtiaz Ali’s memorable rom-com Jab We Met along with Bobby Deol and then Shahid Kapoor, and then how things didn’t happen. She revealed, “The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened, but it’s okay.”

She also spoke about the film choices she has made post Tere Naam and how she reflects upon the same. She said, “I got many offers [after Tere Naam]. I’ve always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different.”

She added, “I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later I signed another film which didn’t happen too. My films after Tere Naam might have not been that much of a hit), it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work.”

She was last seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Salman Khan starring has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience and has garnered a large number of audiences in the mass circuits around the country. So far, the film is having a blockbuster run at the box office.

On Friday, the day of its release, the film had an impressive opening of 15.81 crores, 25.75 crores on Saturday, 26.61 crores on Sunday, and Monday saw the film earn 10.17 crores.

So far, at the national registers, the film has accumulated over 78.34 crores and is still showing all over the country with fans and audiences attending the showings in large numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.