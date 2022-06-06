Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022 after The Kashmir Files.

Actor Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Monday.

The psychological horror-comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others, the film is a sequel to the 2007 hit of the same name starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. In a media statement, the makers said, Holding steady in theatres despite new releases, this horror-comedy continues to score big as it collects Rs 5.71 on day 17 and takes the collection to Rs 154.82 cr.

Sharing this happy news, Kartik Aaryan tweeted, "Kartik Aaryan @TheAaryanKartik · 46m #RoohBaba Celebrating 150crore India and 200 cr worldwide with #Manjulika !! Waise Manju bhi bohot khush hai, sirf dikha nahi rahi Presenting #AmijeTomarRockVersion #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in theatres !!"

Despite the release of biggies like Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Vikram, the film has remained super strong at the box office. It has turned out to be Kartik Aaryan's highest grosser of all time surpassing the lifetime business of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Aaryan, who was seen celebrating the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in various cities across the country, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and had to cancel his performance at the recently concluded IIFA awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

On the professional front, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

(With inputs from PTI)

