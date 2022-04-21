Actress Kiara Advani unveiled the first look of her mystery character Reet from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Have a look

Kiara Advani, dubbed "India's New Dream Girl," will act alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the upcoming horror-comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Murad Khetani.

The actress has presented the first motion poster of her look from the film, introducing Reet to the audience, after much expectation and enthusiasm. The motion poster portrays a scared Kiara Advani with a terrifying hand on her head, with a sense of dread. Kiara teases the fans with her character by revealing a little bit about Reet, saying,

"Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet‍♀️".

Kiara continues to dominate the hearts of the masses with her lovely and motivating Dimple Cheema, even months after the release of last year's biggest hit, Shershaah. Kiara Advani is gearing up for a power-packed year with a number of releases, starting the year with an engaging package of horror, humour, and drama. Kiara Advani collaborates with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, after which the actress will star alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, followed by Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

