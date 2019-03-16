Bhobishyoter Bhoot director hails SC order: Court has safeguarded a filmmakers' fundamental right

The director and producers of Bengali film Bhobishyoter Bhoot on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's direction to the West Bengal government to ensure that no obstruction or restraint of any kind is imposed on the screening of the political satire film in the state. The film was released with much fanfare on 15 February, but was withdrawn next day the multiplexes in the city and single screens, too.

"Yes the SC has given a direction to bring the film back to screens. We hail the order of the apex court. The SC has ensured the fundamental right of a film maker to show his film to the audiences is safeguarded, " director Anik Dutta said. He further mentioned that the support of common people, many eminent personalities from the film industry, artistes and others has made this possible.

An apex court bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta issued notice to the West Bengal government and others seeking their response before 25 March on a plea by the film producer which alleged that the movie has been taken down from a majority of theaters at the behest of the state authorities.

"We specifically direct the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, Department of Home, Government of West Bengal to ensure that no obstruction or restraint of any kind whatsoever is imposed on the viewing of the film or on the film being screened in theaters," the bench said.

It also asked them to ensure that the viewers and the audience are not endangered and "there is no danger to the property of the theaters where the film is being or will be screened".

The story of Bhobishyoter Bhoot is a dark political satire that revolves around a group of ghosts, including a politician, who assemble at a refugee camp and try to be relevant in the contemporary times.The film stars Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Kaushik Sen and, veterans Barun Chanda and Paran Bandyopadhyay in leading roles.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

