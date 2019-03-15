Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Anik Dutta's Bengali political satire, gets clearance from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ordered the West Bengal government to ensure that Anik Dutta's Bhobishyoter Bhoot (Future Ghosts) is screened without any disruptions. The SC issued a notice to the state government based on a petition by the producers of the film that said that it was pulled down following an 'unofficial ban', reports Live Law. The notice also said that "once CBFC has certified a film, no one can come in the way of its public exhibition".

The film was withdrawn from single-screen theatres and multiplexes a day after its release on 16 February. Bhobishyoter Bhoot had been released in more than 40 screens across the state. Director of the film, Anik Dutta, has alleged that the owners of the theatres were forced to stop the screening though it ran to packed houses in many places on the day it released.

According to NDTV, multiplex spokespersons had claimed that the removal of the film was due to technical issues, but later said that the step was taken on the orders of "higher ups" who thought the film may "cause law and order problems".

Many prominent names of the Bengali film industry, including Aparna Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee, took part in a rally in Kolkata on 10 March to protest the withdrawal.

The story of the film revolves around a group of ghosts, including a politician, who assemble at a refugee camp and try to be relevant in the contemporary times. The film has Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Kaushik Sen and, veterans Barun Chanda and Paran Bandyopadhyay in leading roles.

