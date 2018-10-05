Bharti Singh will reportedly return to Bigg Boss 12, host special segment with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bharti Singh, along with husband and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, formed the first pair or jodi which had been finalised to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house, but had to drop out because she had been diagnosed with dengue. Now, reports have emerged that the comedienne will be re-entering the Bigg Boss house, but not as a contestant.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Bharti has been roped in to host a special segment with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. The same report states that Bharti would be introduced as Salman's secret wife. She will be accompanied by nine children, each of whom will represent the nine seasons that Salman has hosted of the reality show. One of the kids will be playing Sanjay Dutt, who was Salman's co-host on season 5.

As per the same report, Bharti would be entering the house inside a closed box and will pose as a fortune teller. Apart from this, she will also be seen performing alongside one of the inmates of the house, Nehha Pendse.

The third week on Bigg Boss witnessed the entry of the season's first wild card contestant, former Roadies participant Surbhi Rana and reentry of eliminated inmate Romil Chaudhary.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 15:22 PM