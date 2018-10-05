Bigg Boss 12, 4 October, Day 18 written updates: Shivashish, Surbhi, Somi contend for captaincy

The Bigg Boss 12 contestants fought really hard in the ‘Jwalamukhi’ task to win the luxury budget. They ensured that they collect the maximum balls from the volcanic eruption. After Sreesanth, Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen got eliminated, the fight continued between Karanvir, Nehha, Saurabh, Deepak, Saba and Romil. The singles and the jodis battled it out in full force. As the jodis and singles took on each other with aggression, it got difficult to decide who will seal their position for the captaincy of the week.

Romil - Surbhi, Saurabh - Shivashish Mishra and Saba - Somi Khan became the contenders for captaincy. Next day the housemates woke up to the tunes of Dil Ye Ziddi Hai. Surbhi on bed spoke to Romil about how she did not like the Khan sisters. Especially, since Somi took her mother's vow to not contest as a captain.

Anup - Jasleen had a fun conversation in the living area as they've patched up. Jasleen said if in case Anup got kidnapped in real life, she would keep him. However, Anup did not leave an opportunity at pulling her leg that how she didn't sacrifice her clothes and make-up for him. Surbhi was giving her piece of mind to Somi, as she told her to never get her mother's name amidst task. Somi entered the bedroom and was upset about the discussion. Saba and Somi were having an argument with Surbhi. The brawl soon escalated into a major tiff with both parties screeching and shouting.

Surbhi and Saba's argument continued. Meanwhile, Jasleen was upset with Deepak and complainted about him to Urvashi. Jasleen was holding a broom, which touched Deepak, who was lying on the bed. Deepak spoke rudely with Jasleen. Soon, the war of words began. Jasleen accused Deepak to be insolent and mannerless. Deepak got angry and gave it back to her. Anup said that Surbhi had created a lot of commotion in the house. Surbhi started crying saying she wanted strict action for getting abused. The Khan sisters took a backseat during the tiff. Romil tried to pacify Surbhi.

Dipika read a letter regarding the new captaincy task. During the task, the three contenders had to hold a ring. The one who were to hold it till the end would be announced the winner. Nehha governed the task. During the task, Somi and Surbhi kept having arguments and fights. Surbhi hurled abuses towards Somi's sister but started yelling when she got abused in return.

Somi threatened Surbhi with an egg as latter is a vegetarian, and all of a sudden, to everyone's surprise, Surbhi threw the cup with the egg saying it was a mistake. On this, Saba said Surbhi herself was a mistake and the fight got uglier. The housemates wemt against Surbhi. The Roadies girl keeps on shouting crying foul. Sreesanth and other housemates helped the three contenders by giving them food. Nehha disqualified Somi for breaking a task rule and she got furious by her decision.

In tomorrow's episode, Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir are sent to the kaalkothri by the new captains, Surbhi and Romil and another massive row is in store for the viewers.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 09:51 AM