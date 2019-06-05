You are here:

Bharat Twitter review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film is an 'old-school drama that is high on emotion'

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2019 11:07:39 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly-anticipated film, Bharat, has released and the fan-frenzy is palpable on the Internet. According to sources, the film opened with a whopping 65 percent theatre occupancy in early morning shows.

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. YouTube

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. YouTube

Trade analysts state that the film has released across 4700 screens in India and over 6000 screens worldwide. Bharat is being touted to be one of the biggest Hindi film releases in India.

Anil Kapoor has said Bharat is a "journey worth witnessing"

Singer Palak Muchhal described Bharat as a "ride of emotions, fun and laughter!"

Jaaved Jaaferi praised Sunil Grover's performance and claimed that Bharat is Salman Khan's best film to date

Fans have also shared screenshots from movie-ticket booking app BookMyShow, highlighting that many of the shows have already sold-out

They also shared clips from the theatres, where they were seen matching steps with 'Slow Motion'.

Viewers have also claimed that there's a "huge rush at the theatres"

Director Vivek Agnihotri wished the film success, and quipped that if viewers fail to procure Bharat's tickets, they have the option of watching his film, The Tashkent Files.

Twitterati praised Bharat as an "old-school drama" that's high on the emotional quotient.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 11:36:41 IST

