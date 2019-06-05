You are here:

Bharat Twitter review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film is an 'old-school drama that is high on emotion'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's highly-anticipated film, Bharat, has released and the fan-frenzy is palpable on the Internet. According to sources, the film opened with a whopping 65 percent theatre occupancy in early morning shows.

Trade analysts state that the film has released across 4700 screens in India and over 6000 screens worldwide. Bharat is being touted to be one of the biggest Hindi film releases in India.

#Bharat screen count...

India: 4700

Overseas: 1300+

Worldwide total: 6000+ screens

⭐️ #Bharat has released at 43 locations [60 screens] in #Germany. One of the biggest releases ever [#Hindi]. #BharatThisEid — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2019

As expected @BeingSalmanKhan s #Bharat opens to packed houses with huge crowds all over. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 5, 2019

#Bharat off to a BUMPER start at the box office across India. Film opened with 60-65% occupancy in early morning shows. Advance booking for today is HUGE, all set for record breaking EID opening. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 5, 2019

Anil Kapoor has said Bharat is a "journey worth witnessing"

Singer Palak Muchhal described Bharat as a "ride of emotions, fun and laughter!"

Jaaved Jaaferi praised Sunil Grover's performance and claimed that Bharat is Salman Khan's best film to date

Watched #Bharat last night.. an emotional ride.. well written and directed by #AliAbbasZafar.. #SunilGrover was superb.. but it is a @BeingSalmanKhan film.. his best performance to date. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 5, 2019

Fans have also shared screenshots from movie-ticket booking app BookMyShow, highlighting that many of the shows have already sold-out

#Bharat Releasing Today All the Best to @BeingSalmanKhan From Superstar MAHESH Fans !!! All the 14Shows will be Housefull in @amb_cinemas !!! #AMB is Not Just a Name It's a Brand🔥 pic.twitter.com/R89Z0KhPVX — Maharashtra Mahesh FC (@MaharashtraMBFC) June 5, 2019

They also shared clips from the theatres, where they were seen matching steps with 'Slow Motion'.

Viewers have also claimed that there's a "huge rush at the theatres"

#Bharat Now starts in 30minutes huge Rush at Threatre🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cYz0fJUpG — ÀBHÍSHËK (@itzAbhi27) June 5, 2019

#Bharat Around 50-60% occupancy in an 7:30 am show!! That's brilliant. — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 5, 2019

Director Vivek Agnihotri wished the film success, and quipped that if viewers fail to procure Bharat's tickets, they have the option of watching his film, The Tashkent Files.

Wishing all the best to team #Bharat If you don’t get tickets of Bharat, you can always watch #TheTashkentFiles Book in advance because it’s also running houseful into its 8th week. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 5, 2019

Twitterati praised Bharat as an "old-school drama" that's high on the emotional quotient.

#Bharat has been seen. Loved a @BeingSalmanKhan film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Emotions are strong and my eyes got moist atleast 2-3 times. Just wanted to go and hug Bharat at that time. — Gautam (@filmygautam) June 5, 2019

It's interval! #Bharat is really good so far. There's a lot of old school drama which is unrelatable but emotion is a big plus. Emotion is where the film digs right. @BeingSalmanKhan is a treat. #KatrinaKaif is decent. — Gautam (@filmygautam) June 5, 2019

If the juvenile gags stop #Bharat might just be @BeingSalmanKhan and @aliabbaszafar's best collaboration so far... It has all the right emotions in place and genuinely heart-touching moments @DMmovies — avipsha sengupta (@avipsha1793) June 5, 2019

#Bharat is can called as best film of @BeingSalmanKhan till the date with every scene full of drama , emotions , comedy , A full paisa Vasool movie 💥@aliabbaszafar has put his entire sense of emotions in the film. According to me "BHARAT" get's ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2#BharatReview pic.twitter.com/XJZ7nsqBL7 — Adarsh dubey (@adarshdubey083) June 4, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 11:36:41 IST

