You are here:

Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy attend film's premiere ahead of Eid release

FP Staff

Jun 05, 2019 09:45:57 IST

The premiere of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's patriotic drama, Bharat, saw a host of Bollywood celebrities on the red carpet on Tuesday, ahead of its release on Eid (5 July).

Among the attendees were a number of A-list celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, Tara Sutaria, Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy.

Here are some pictures from Bharat's red carpet premiere

Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy attend films premiere ahead of Eid release

Katrina Kaif at Bharat premiere. Firstpost images

Salman Khan attends Bharat premiere in Mumbai

Salman Khan attends Bharat premiere in Mumbai. Firstpost images

Tabu, who will play a pivotal role in Bharat, at the premiere

Tabu, who will play a pivotal role in Bharat, at the premiere. Firstpost images

Anil Kapoor at the premiere

Anil Kapoor at the premiere

Janhvi Kapoor at Bharat's premiere on Tuesday

Janhvi Kapoor at Bharat's premiere on Tuesday. Firstpost images

(left-right) Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Sunny Leone at the premiere

(left-right) Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Sunny Leone at the premiere. Firstpost images

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar at the premiere

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar at the premiere. Firstpost images

Manish Paul, Suniel Shetty and Bobby Deol pose for a picture together at the red carpet

Manish Paul, Suniel Shetty and Bobby Deol pose for a picture together at the red carpet. Firstpost images

Jaaved Jaaferi (left), Aparshakti Khurana with his wife Akriti (centre) and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Jaaved Jaaferi (left), Aparshakti Khurana with his wife Akriti (centre) and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Firstpost images

Tushar Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tara SSutaria and Punit Malhotra

(left-right) Tusshar Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria and Punit Malhotra. Firstpost images

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film will trace the journey of a man, spanning four decades. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in key roles.

(Pictures by Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 09:52:13 IST

tags: Bharat , Bharat premiere , Bollywood , Buzpatrol , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Disha Patani , Janhvi Kapoor , Katrina Kaif , Kriti Sanon , Mouni Roy , Salman Khan , Shareworthy , Sunil Grover , Tabu

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Bharat: Cinema advertisers to showcase promotional material with Salman Khan's film

Bharat: Cinema advertisers to showcase promotional material with Salman Khan's film

Bharat: Disha Patani says she probably 'won't get to work with Salman Khan again' due to their age difference

Bharat: Disha Patani says she probably 'won't get to work with Salman Khan again' due to their age difference

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track