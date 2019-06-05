You are here:

Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy attend film's premiere ahead of Eid release

The premiere of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's patriotic drama, Bharat, saw a host of Bollywood celebrities on the red carpet on Tuesday, ahead of its release on Eid (5 July).

Among the attendees were a number of A-list celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, Tara Sutaria, Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy.

Here are some pictures from Bharat's red carpet premiere

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film will trace the journey of a man, spanning four decades. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in key roles.

(Pictures by Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 09:52:13 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.