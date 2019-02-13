Bharat: Salman Khan's film to now release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu

The shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat is currently underway in Mumbai. A report in the Mumbai Mirror states that the film will now be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. An Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bharat features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover in crucial roles. The feature is in the final leg of its shoot.

The multi-lingual approach is primarily to reach out to a pan-Indian audience and ensure maximum viewership. Mirror quoted a source saying that the move was to enable Bharat to become Salman's biggest international and Indian release which caters to Salman's non-Hindi speaking fans as well. The makers are currently searching for appropriate dubbing artistes in the various languages who would lend their voices to the different characters.

The report adds that there are only six days left for the shoot to wrap up. A set depicting Delhi has been created at the Mumbai Filmcity where the cast had earlier been shooting as well. The set is worth Rs 10 crore, the publication added, and it will be destroyed as part of the climax sequence in Bharat.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

