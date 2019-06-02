Bharat: Katrina Kaif shares behind the scenes video of her practicing dialogues from film's script

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is just a few days away from hitting the screens and the film's team is making sure to keep their fans on their toes by sharing behind the scenes videos and stills from the upcoming movie.

Adding to the excitement, Katrina shared a beyond adorable video of her reading and practising from what appears to be her script.

She is seen dressed in a simple blue kurta and white salwar, with her hair loosely tied. Katrina looks dedicated and committed to fit into her character.

Check out Katrina's post:

Earlier Katrina had shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, the 33-year-old can be seen in the getup of her character from the film while Salman is seen getting his touch-ups done before the start of a scene.

In the second picture, the Bang Bang actor is seen in the attire of a coal mine worker and it seems from the picture that she is gazing at something really close to her heart, while in the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in loose curls.

The trailer of Bharat which dropped about a month back, features Salman, Katrina, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father.

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on 5 June.

Apart from Bharat, Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 11:40:03 IST

