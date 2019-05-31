Bharat: PIL in Delhi HC seeks change in title of Salman Khan's film, says it violates Section 3 of Emblems Act

A petition seeking change of title of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Bharat was moved in the Delhi High court on Thursday.

Petitioner Vipin Tyagi in his plea had contended that the title of the film is in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, according to which the word "Bharat" cannot be used for the commercial purpose.

He has also sought change in the dialogue where the character has been compared to the country, contending that it hurts the patriotic sentiments of the people of the country.

Salman Khan has been surrounded by controversies ever since he started promoting the film. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had opted out of the film to marry singer Nick Jonas. Salman who is disappointed over this has been seen taking a dig at the actress at every media promotion. At a press conference, Salman Khan said, "She, over Bharat, did choose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this."

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It traces the journey of a man and a nation together. Salman will be sporting five different looks in the film.

Bharat is slated to be released on 5 June.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 12:32:46 IST

