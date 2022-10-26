After Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is another such festival that is celebrated to mark the special relationship between a brother and a sister. Notably, siblings are said to be a person’s first friends as they grow up together, become partners in crime, and further hold each other’s back strongly. On Bhai Dooj, usually put a tikka on their brother’s head and pray to God for their well-being. Thus, this celebrates the powerful connection between siblings. There are also several songs and films made about the connection between brothers and sisters. With that said, there are also several TV shows from where we have found some popular sibling jodis.

This Bhai Dooj, we bring you some of the most loved on-screen brother-sister jodis from TV. These jodis not only projected the sweet and strong relationship quite effectively but left a long-lasting impression.

Top brother-sister jodis from TV:

Veera and Ranvijay from Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera

Now gone off-air, Veera and Ranvijay proved the beautiful reality of a brother and a sister’s bond and further displayed a selfless relationship. While Ranvijay was more like a mother to his sister, Veera was also ready to go to any extent for her brother’s happiness.

Daya and Sundar Lal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah

Among the few popular and loved ‘bhai-behen’ jodis we have seen on-screen, Daya and Sunder Lal continue to remain our favorites. The funny duo teaming up together opposite Daya’s husband Jethalal is a riot to watch. However, they also never fail to stick by each other’s side whenever needed.

Hansa and Himanshoo from Khichdi

Another hilariously funny jodi is the cute and innocent duo of Hansa and Himanshoo from the popular sitcom show, Khichdi. Starting from troubling Hansa’s father-in-law to spending time with the family, the two continue to entertain the audience with their funny actions.

Pakhi and Samar from Anupamaa

A jodi from another popular show Anupamaa, Pakhi and Samar can be seen sharing a very sweet and sour bonding as they constantly bicker over little things and on the other hand can be sometimes also seen sharing emotional connections in vulnerable situations. The two evidently express care and love for each other.

Akshara and Kairav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Playing prominent characters in the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav and Akshara are a perfect jodi of lovable brother and sister. Throughout the show, they can be seen standing for each other during difficult times and also exhibit a good sense of understanding about each other.

