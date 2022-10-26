Indians are already indulging in festivities with Diwali and now Bhai Dooj is also around the corner. The day that marks the celebration of sibling love in our country. It is very common to see siblings fight with each other and or play pranks. However, the bonding between a brother and sister is special and beyond explanation. As we talk about Bhai Dooj, Bollywood families also have several adorable and cool brother-sister duos who never fail to give perfect sibling goals. Read further to know more about some of these Bollywood brother-sister ‘jodis’ we love to follow.

Dotting real-life Bollywood brother-sister duos

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Both pretty talented, Farhan and Zoya are undoubtedly a dotting sibling duo in Bollywood and have impressed all with their talent. While the two have worked together in several films, they also never fail to show their bonding and often express their love for each other.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

The second-generation Pataudi siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are born to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. While Sara is already going strong as an actor herself, Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut. However, it is the equation between the two that one cannot miss. From funny banters to pulling each other’s legs, Sara and Ibrahim are a strong sibling pair.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, both children of director Boney Kapoor have now emerged as one of the most bonded siblings ‘jodi’ in town. From backing each other to making public appearances together, the two have gone strong with time.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Not so public with their bonding, Big B’s two dotting children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda give some major sibling goals. From sharing pictures on social media to spilling beans about each other’s secrets, the two never shy away from leg-pulling each other.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

‘A family that eats together stays together’ – this phrase goes appropriately with this Bollywood sibling jodi. Whether that be Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Eid, or family brunches, Saif and Soha are always seen spending time together with their families on holidays and festivals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram