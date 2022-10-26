Followed by the Diwali bash, Bhai Dooj is also around the corner which marks the celebration of sibling love in India. The day is also an opportunity for brothers to remind their sisters of gifts. No matter how much the two fight or prank each other, the bonding between a brother and sister is special and beyond explanation. They always have each other’s back in every situation. As we talk about real-life siblings, if we look around for more, Bollywood has also given us some of the coolest sibling duos in the films. Read further to know more about some of these Bollywood brother-sister duos who are like any other sibling ‘jodi’ we see around.

Hit Bollywood brother-sister duos

Prateik Babbar-Genelia D’Souza (Amit and Aditi Mahant from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na)

One of the most popular and realistic brother-sister duos shown on-screen, Prateik Babbar and Genelia D’Souza justified their roles as Amit and Aditi. From sharing an on-off equation to fighting like kids, the two definitely resonate with most of us. Besides all the fights, it was Amit who ultimately made Aditi realise her feelings.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra (Ayesha and Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do)

Coming from a high-class dysfunctional family, Dil Dhadakne Do is not about all the love and bonding between a brother and sister. Instead, the film sheds light on an awkward equation that you share with your sibling but still be ready to have each other’s back when needed. Kabir and Ayesha effectively displayed their affection, that too without saying much.

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai (Max and Shirley Dias from Josh)

While the film focuses on the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan, the brother-sister bonding between SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unmissable. The cute and overprotective relationship was well portrayed in the 2000 film.

Randeep Hooda-Aishwarya Rai (Sarabjit Singh and Dalbir Kaur from Sarabjit)

Based on a true story, Sarabjit is a heart-wrenching tale of an Indian man Sarabjit (played by Randeep Hooda) who mistakenly crosses the border and lands up in the Pakistani jail. The film shows his sister Dalbir Kaur (played by Aishwarya) struggling to get her brother released from jail.

Kangana Ranaut and Chinmaya Agrawal (Rani and Chintu Mehra from Queen)

While the film was entirely focused on the lead character of Rani (played by Kangana Ranaut), her brother Chintu also grabbed our attention. From accompanying her sister to every place to speaking up for her, despite being in a supporting role, Chintu also left an impression.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram