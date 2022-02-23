Bhagyashree turns 53: A peek into actor's family photo gallery
Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani is an actor and her daughter Avantika also made her acting debut last week with Mithya
Bhagyashree, one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses who tasted overnight success with her debut Hindi film Maine Pyar Kiya, turns 53 today, 23 February. After a long hiatus, the stunning star has made a comeback recently with the film Thalaivi. Mother of two, Bhagyashree maintained that her family remains her topmost priority.
As the pretty actress celebrates her birthday, here are some heartwarming family photos of Bhagyashree:
-Bhagyashree loves to explore her adventurous side along with her family. These ecstatic photos of rafting from Rishikesh set major family vacation goals.
-A doting mother, Bhagyashree can be seen promoting her son Abhimanyu Dasani's Netflix movie, in these photos. Both mother and son look superb.
-The Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress could be seen enjoying a light moment while twinning in a light blue ethnic outfit with her daughter, Avantika Dasani. What a refreshingly sweet photo of the duo!
-Bhagyashree often shares fun photos with her husband that gives her fans a sneak peek into her lively, spirited married life. This hilarious photo captioned as 'kissa kursi ka' speaks volumes of their camaraderie.
-Bhagyashree has a lovely, big fat Indian family. Here she could be seen happily posing with her in-laws based in Mumbai.
-That her family is her center of the universe has always been made clear by her. Here she could be seen celebrating Holi with her mother-in-law, kids and husband.
