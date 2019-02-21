You are here:

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Saumya Tandon’s house accidentally catches fire; actress suffers minor burns

FP Staff

Feb 21, 2019 13:18:29 IST

Television actress Saumya Tandon received minor burns after her house accidentally caught fire because of a mosquito repellent on Wednesday evening. The actress woke up in the middle of night to discover the fire but was quick to douse it with the help of her child's nanny.

Tandon took to Twitter to share the incident and also shared few instructions with her followers.

"It was fire in the plug where mosquito repellent was put in the middle of the night, probably the liquid was over and it overheated. All of us are safe. Ma got slight burn on her cheek as it was next to her bed. I and my nanny (sic) were trying to put the fire off so got minor burns in the palms. All safe. Thanks," she told Spotboye.com.

The Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain fame actress was recently embroiled in the Cobrapost Sting operation on film and television celebrities which exposed a plethora of names who reportedly agreed to promote political parties in exchange of money. However, Tandon is among the lot who refused the offer and wanted nothing to do with it.

