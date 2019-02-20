You are here:

Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan lauded by Twitter for their stance in Cobrapost sting operation

FP Staff

Feb 20, 2019 16:55:37 IST

Cobrapost's sting operation on film and television celebrities exposed a plethora of names who reportedly agreed to promote political parties in exchange of money. Titled, 'Operation Karaoke', sting had the Cobrapost team pose as a PR agency while contacting the actors.

Vidya Balan, Raza Murad, Arshad Warsi, Soumya Tandon. Image from Twitter

In a tweet, Cobrapost revealed that while many celebrities had readily agreed to push political agendas, actors like Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya Tandon refused the offer and wanted nothing to do with it.

This news led to the Twitterati lauding the integrity of the actors:

tags: Arshad Warsi , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cobrapost , Operation Karaoke , Raza Murad , Saumya Tandon , Shareworthy , Vidya Balan

