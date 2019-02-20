Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan lauded by Twitter for their stance in Cobrapost sting operation

Cobrapost's sting operation on film and television celebrities exposed a plethora of names who reportedly agreed to promote political parties in exchange of money. Titled, 'Operation Karaoke', sting had the Cobrapost team pose as a PR agency while contacting the actors.

In a tweet, Cobrapost revealed that while many celebrities had readily agreed to push political agendas, actors like Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya Tandon refused the offer and wanted nothing to do with it.

Some Notable Exceptions like Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad & Saumya Tandon Stood by their Principles & Refused Straight Away ! — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

This news led to the Twitterati lauding the integrity of the actors:

The only surprising bit about the Cobrapost exposé was that some Bollywood stars refused to engage in the exercise of tweeting for political parties for money. A big shout-out to Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad & Saumya Tandon. — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 19, 2019

@cobrapost Thank you for this #OperationKaraoke.We urge you to also release videos of persons who stood by their principles like @vidya_balan and others. — Asif Jawaid🇮🇳 (@Asif_Jawaid94) February 20, 2019

While half the Bollywood seemed sold, my respect for @ArshadWarsi , Raza Murad, @saumyatandon and @vidya_balan has just elevated to another level! Thank you! #CobraPost — Yasa Iqbal (@yasaiqbal) February 19, 2019

So much for patriotism and nationalism. Spineless celebrities who can do anything for money. Kudos to Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya for refusing to sell... https://t.co/fqUJ252aTa — Babita Gyamtso (@babstweetz) February 20, 2019

