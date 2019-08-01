Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy makes Billboard debut with 'Brown Skin Girl' from The Lion King: The Gift album

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is just 7 years old, has already achieved a major feat at such a young age.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z's eldest daughter has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time for the 2019 hit song 'Brown Skin Girl'. The hit track from The Lion King: The Gift album is currently at no. 76 on the list, reported E! News.

The song is performed by SAINt JHN, Wizkid, and Queen Bey, who has also lent her voice for the role of Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. She makes a cameo on the catchy track by singing the opening lyrics.

"Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls, the best thing in the world. I never trade you for anybody else," she can be heard singing.

Interestingly, this isn't Blue's only connection to the album. She also appears in the music video for the song 'Spirit' from The Lion King. The album, which Beyoncé calls a "love letter to Africa", is currently in the No 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The young star has also appeared on other tracks before, but this is her first Billboard debut. For instance, she has sung her own rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' on Beyoncé's Homecoming album and has also shown off her rapping skills on 'Blue's Freestyle/We Family', a bonus track from Jay's 4:44 album.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also proud parents to 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Helmed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King, had hit the theatres on 19 July and released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 15:07:16 IST