Beyonce reportedly strikes $60 mn deal with Netflix for three projects, including Homecoming

Press Trust of India

Apr 20, 2019 15:27:12 IST

Pop diva Beyonce has reportedly struck a USD 60 million deal with Netflix for three projects. According to Variety, the Grammy-winning singer's collaboration with the streaming service also includes her newly released documentary Homecoming.

Beyonce at Coachella 2018. Image via Twitter/@RottenTomatoes

The documentary, which Beyonce wrote, directed and executive produced, centres on her 2018 Coachella performance. It features behind-the-scenes footage of her act and is a massive spectacle of dance, visuals and music. It premiered on Netflix Wednesday (17 April).

Beyonce, who became the first female black artiste to headline the festival, gave her performance just 10 months after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

It was previously reported that HBO, which aired the popstar's 2016 Lemonade visual album among other projects, tried to secure the film, but was trounced by Netflix at the last minute.

Representatives for Netflix and Beyonce did not respond to the outlet's request for comment. The details of two other projects have yet not been ascertained.

Coinciding with the release of Homecoming, the singer surprised fans with a 40-track album, that also includes two bonus studio songs -- 'Before I Let Go' and 'I Been On'.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 15:27:12 IST

