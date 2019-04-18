You are here:

Beyoncé surprises fans with soundtrack of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: The Live Album

The Associated Press

Apr 18, 2019 10:06:25 IST

Los Angeles: Beyoncé has surprised her fans by releasing a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary Homecoming.

The 37-year-old superstar debuted Homecoming: The Live Album Wednesday, the same day a Netflix documentary exploring her historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released.


She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America's historically black colleges. The album features 40 tracks including 'Single Ladies' and 'Crazy in Love.' There's also a special version of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

 

 

 

Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I'm doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let's go get em!!!

It is available through most major streaming services.

Beyoncé first surprised fans when she unexpectedly dropped her fifth studio album, Beyoncé, in 2013.

