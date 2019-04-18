You are here:

Beyoncé surprises fans with soundtrack of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: The Live Album

Los Angeles: Beyoncé has surprised her fans by releasing a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary Homecoming.

The 37-year-old superstar debuted Homecoming: The Live Album Wednesday, the same day a Netflix documentary exploring her historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 17, 2019 at 12:30am PDT

She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America's historically black colleges. The album features 40 tracks including 'Single Ladies' and 'Crazy in Love.' There's also a special version of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 17, 2019 at 12:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let’s go get em!!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 13, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

It is available through most major streaming services.

Beyoncé first surprised fans when she unexpectedly dropped her fifth studio album, Beyoncé, in 2013.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 10:06:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.