Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot returns to Fox Studios this summer with six original cast members

A revival of 1990s classic Beverly Hills 90210 has been officially confirmed at Fox.

Original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will all return for the reboot. According to Variety, the broadcaster has ordered six episodes of the series, which are set to air this summer. The network has dubbed the revival simply 90210.

According to the network, the series will come with a twist making way for more drama. The actors will not be playing their characters from the show, but rather a "heightened version of themselves". Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the stars reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

As per Michael Thorn, President of entertainment for Fox, Beverly Hills 90210 left a major impact on pop culture and an entire generation. "Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.” he added while making the announcement.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 1990 to 2000. The show followed the lives and loves of a group of teenagers living in star-studded Beverly Hills. It also addressed the current day issues like date rape, drug abuse, suicide, AIDS and teenage pregnancy.

While CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce, Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will write and executive produce the 90210 series.

Watch the official announcement here:



Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 12:02:55 IST