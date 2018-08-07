Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan on possibility of another Breaking Bad spinoff: 'Never say never'

Breaking Bad spin off Better Call Saul's co-creator Vince Gilligan recently revealed that there may be more spin-offs to the popular show, reports Vulture.

Gilligan was cryptic but not completely dismissive when he spoke about the possibilities of more shows. "Never say never. I have to be very coy, but I just … here’s the thing, I want to … it’s tricky. I’m greedy. I want us to have as much fun with this world, with this universe, and these characters, as we possibly can. Now we’ve got four seasons and counting of Better Call Saul, and if people are paying attention, they might be thinking, 'This guy’s going to milk this cow until it runs completely dry.'" Selfishly, I want to see more of these characters and this world, but I don’t want to drive it into the ground. How much is too much? That’s very much in the eye of the beholder, and the eye of the individual fan," said Gilligan, as reported in Vulture.

However, the creator was emphatic of the fact that the content that they put out needs to be of quality. Once there is not much to say or do with a narrative, Gilligan confessed that many producers and writers tend to "bullshit" their way through the story, sometimes even for monetary purposes.

He further added that makers of the show had gained audiences' trust with a lot of effort and making content just for the sake of it, may result in a loss of faith on the brand.

Better Call Saul season 4 premiered on 6 August on AMC.

