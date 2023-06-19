What we know of Tom Clancy’s screen adaptations of Jack Ryan is that the fourth and final season is going to be the edgiest, deadliest, and most thrilling of them all. With John Krasinski playing the eponymous spy agent, the previous season ended on a good note, with Ryan doing a successful subterfuge for a possible third world war, and nabbing a sweet promotion in its wake. The teaser and trailer do hint at a possible new threat that is closer to home than one would like, but what exactly will the final season unfold? Here are some of the most fun fan theories and speculations:

A greyer shade of Ryan

Showrunner Vaun Wilmott disclosed earlier this year, “Without giving you any spoilers, he takes a different role in season 4 that we haven’t seen before, [one] that allows us to explore another aspect of Jack Ryan. Season 4 is another exciting ride – very international, with different characters, new villains, and it allows us to play with Jack, Greer, Mike, and everybody in it, in a new exciting way.” Now if this hints at Ryan’s unseen greyer side, then we are all in for it!

Spin-off in the works

We see Michale Pena in the previously released trailer as Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez, a character that is also a recurrent part of the Jack Ryan books. A spin-off speculation is running wild, and would possibly be based around Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez and the Rainbow Six stories that were the basis for seven books. Alternatively, Michael B. Jordan played John Clark in Without Remorse which could very well have a connection to either Jack Ryan Season 4 or the upcoming Rainbow Six-inspired spin-off.

Jack Ryan: President of the United States of America

Although the past three seasons have been written separately from the books, one of the favorite fan theories is to see Jack Ryan end up as the president of America, like in the books. Since it has been announced that season four shall be the final one, becoming the president would be a fitting and fulfilling end to this adventurous spy agent’s journey.

A painful love betrayal

After a two-season-absence, Abbie Corninsh’s character Cathie Muller, who played Ryan’s love interest previously makes a comeback for the final season. It is possible that Muller returns with a deadly disguise, plotting to go against Jack and support whatever shady organization she might be working for. Ramping up intrigue, the possibility of this betrayal in the forthcoming season would mean that Jack Ryan would be left with no one to trust.

Jack Ryan vs CIA

Showrunner Wilmott had also suggested that season 4 will open with Jack on good terms with the CIA. Quoting this could also possibly imply that this might not be the case in the future! Since the threat is supposedly closer to home, the latest season sees the classic spy-trope villains, a drug cartel, and a terrorist organization joining hands. This leaves room for probable conflict of interest between the CIA and Jack, leading to an ultimate showdown.

The final mission of the thrilling Jack Ryan commences on June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. The six-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

