Betaal first look: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra prep up to take on zombies in Shah Rukh-produced Netflix series

The first look of Shah Rukh Khan-produced Indian original series, Betaal, has been released by Netflix. Billed as a zombie-thriller series, the feature stars Mukkabaaz fame actor Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand.

The first look sees a tense Viineet looking into the camera, with the supporting characters standing equally stressed at his sides. While one of them is holding a rifle, other is seen carrying a lantern.

Check out the first look here

The official synopsis of Betaal reads as, "A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict."

The series’ showrunner is Patrick Graham, who previously directed the horror miniseries Ghoul for the streaming service. Betaal is co-produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, The Invisible Man), SK Global Entertainment (Crazy Rich Asians, Delhi Crime), and Ivanhoe Productions.

Red Chillies Entertainment's previous production was the fictional spy thriller Bard of Blood, based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name. It starred Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The production has Class of ‘83, starring Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.

Betaal is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 24 May.

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 19:04:02 IST